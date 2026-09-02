Advocates call for greater accessibility for deaf residents in Montgomery County

CLARKSIVLLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two advocates are asking leaders in Montgomery County to do more to make government services and public meetings accessible for the deaf community.

Brice Pruyn, a deaf advocate, and American Sign Language interpreter Artie Terrell Grassman recently brought their concerns before the Montgomery County Commission, arguing that communication barriers still make it difficult for some deaf residents to access county services, interact with law enforcement and participate in local government.

"We're all human," Pruyn told commissioners. "We all have the right to say things and use our native language."

Pruyn said many hearing people may not realize the challenges some deaf residents face in everyday situations. "I think maybe it's ironic that a hearing person, they can hear, but our words still fall on deaf ears," he said.

According to Pruyn, simple alternatives such as writing notes or relying on closed captioning are not effective for everyone in the deaf community. "Ninety percent of deaf people don't read good English because their parents don't sign," Pruyn said during his presentation. "So they have language deprivation."

Pruyn said those barriers can become especially noticeable when trying to conduct business at county offices or communicate with law enforcement without an interpreter or other accommodations. "There's a lot of barriers, a lot of struggles," he said.

Grassman told commissioners that improving accessibility does not have to require major spending. "Beyond the legal requirement, we just need to do the right thing," she said.

One suggestion is providing officers with technology that can connect deaf individuals to interpreters when needed. "You're not going to have an interpreter in every police car, but you can have an app on the officer's laptop or phone," Grassman said.

Grassman is also encouraging the county commission to provide a sign language interpreter during its meetings. She has served as an interpreter for Clarksville City Council meetings since 2020.

Pruyn said having an interpreter available at county commission meetings would allow more members of the deaf community to stay informed and engaged with local government. "Because then I could see and understand what's going on, and that would be a huge help," he said.

As of Wednesday, the county commission had not acted on the advocates' requests. Both Pruyn and Grassman say they plan to continue pushing for changes. "My voice needs to be heard," Pruyn said. "I want them to understand that we need things to help us have full access."

A spokesperson for Montgomery County government acknowledged our request for comment, but has not sent us a statement yet. If and when that changes, we will include the response here.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.