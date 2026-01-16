After years of flooding, Clarksville homeowner said city went silent after reappraisal request

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Flood damage is something no homeowner wants to face — but for one Clarksville woman, it has happened again and again.

Candace Payne’s home on Elberta Drive has flooded multiple times, forcing her out for months and leaving behind extensive damage. After sharing her story with NewsChannel 5 over the past year, Payne said the city agreed to buy her property. But when she asked for a reappraisal, she said communication stalled. Payne invited NewsChannel 5's Aaron Cantrell back out to her home to talk about it.

Cleanup from last year’s flooding has come a long way, thanks to help from dozens of nonprofits, Payne said.

“The last time y’all were here, these walls were not at all. We had to take it all down. You could literally walk straight through and go straight up the stairs,” she said.

Last year, Payne asked the city to buy her home. According to a letter she shared with NewsChannel 5, the city later agreed to acquire the property, with plans to develop a park.

Initially, Payne said she felt hopeful.

“Initially I was excited — like yes, they’re finally going to do something, they’re going to make it right — and then we get the appraisal,” Payne said. “Y’all playing in my face now.”

Payne believes the offer does not account for the entire home. She said the appraisal only considers the upper level and lists the lower level as a basement, despite it including additional living space.

“A fair number is going to include all of this house,” Payne said. “Upstairs is three-bedroom, two-bath. Downstairs is a bonus room, full bathroom and a bedroom.”

Payne said she requested a reappraisal, even though the city’s letter stated the offer was nonnegotiable. Months later, she said she has not heard back.

“They agreed to it, we waited, then they put out a press release — this is what we’re doing for Elberta Drive — I still haven’t heard anything back from that appraisal,” she said.

Now, Payne said she just wants a resolution so she can move forward.

“My identity has become the lady on Elberta Drive — or the flood lady. That’s my personality,” Payne said. “That’s not who I was two years ago.”

NewsChannel 5 reached out to the City of Clarksville for comment. A spokesperson said because a lawsuit is involved, the city has no comment at this time.

This story was reported by Aaron Cantrell and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.