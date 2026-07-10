Clarksville approves 10% property tax hike and budget cuts after months of debate

CLARKSVLLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Clarksville City Council has approved a new city budget after months of deadlock, settling on a 10% property tax increase and significant cuts across nearly every city department.

The council adopted the fiscal year 2026-27 budget on second and final reading Thursday, July 9th after six specially called meetings. The new budget sets total expenditures at $178,728,553 and establishes a property tax rate of $1.01 per $100 of assessed value.

The debate had divided the council into two camps for months — those opposed to raising property taxes and those opposed to making substantial cuts to city services. The final budget was a mix of both.

"Our budget is tight," Clarksville City Council Ward 4 member Tim Chandler said during debate.

Mayor Joe Pitts argued the city needed more resources to keep pace with its growth. "We're working hard to provide for this city, a growing city what they need. And we're not doing the citizens justice by providing what they need," Pitts said.

Every department saw some kind of reduction, including parks and recreation, police, and the fire department. The city's Human Resources Director, Tessa Luntz, said the cuts could eliminate the city's ability to conduct a pay study.

The street department absorbed one of the deepest cuts, losing nearly $500,000 from its budget. Street Department Director David Smith said the reduction would have a direct impact on road maintenance. "We'll have to patch instead of pave roads," Smith said.

The school system was one of the few areas to emerge from the budget process without a reduction. The city was always going to contribute the amount required by state law. But Mayor Joe Pitts pitched cutting the city's voluntary additional contribution to Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools, a practice that has continued for 45 years, but the council ultimately rejected those proposals.

CMCSS School Board Chair Chris Lanier had expressed concern when cuts to the school contribution, amounting to more than $3 million dollars, were being considered. "For them to do that right now it's a little bit troubling," Lanier said.

When the final vote came, satisfaction was hard to find, other than the fact this protracted budget battle was finally over. "Thank you, Lord," said Mayor Pitts after the final vote was complete.

Mayor Pitts declined an on-camera interview Friday but issued a statement thanking the council and city employees for reaching a consensus.

"I want to thank the Council for the adoption of a budget, to help keep our dynamic City moving forward," Pitts said in the statement. "We all understand the unique fiscal challenges of population growth, but we also realize that Clarksville has increasingly assumed an urban leadership role within the state and region."

"With a budget adopted, we can re-focus our attention on the daily opportunities afforded us as a vital and robust City, and re-direct ourselves to meeting the inherent challenges of such distinction," Pitts said.

"Each and every City department works cooperatively to meet these challenges and make Clarksville the best it can be, and we are grateful to all of our employees for staying focused on the collective mission," Pitts said.

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