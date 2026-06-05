Clarksville community mourns the loss of Col. Tom Denney, an Army veteran and business leader

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Col. Tom Denney, a decorated Army veteran and beloved member of the Clarksville community, passed away June 3, 2026, at the age of 90, surrounded by his family.

Denney served more than 30 years in the U.S. Army, including four combat tours in Vietnam. He eventually rose to the rank of Garrison Commander at Fort Campbell. After retiring from the military, he and his wife, Sandra, chose to make Clarksville their longtime home.

Following his military career, Denney spent several years in automotive sales before serving 19 years as General Manager with Coldwell Banker Conroy, Marable & Holleman. His former colleague Mark Holleman said Denney's impact on the company and the community never faded, even after his retirement. "He's always still with us," Holleman said.

In an area of the office they call "The War Room," Denney's flight suit remains on permanent display. "He just made such a big impact in our company and our community — so we wanted to keep him here," Holleman said.

Holleman described Denney as someone who was deeply committed to improving life in Clarksville and strengthening the relationship between the city and the nearby military base. "He was always involved in making Clarksville a better place to live — and also the connection between Clarksville and Fort Campbell — he did a great job," Holleman said.

Denney raised money and awareness to support fellow soldiers and was known for his warmth and humor. "He was definitely a people person. Always a sense of humor, he was always in a good mood," Holleman said. "Everybody just loved Tom."

In the lead-up to the War on Terror in Afghanistan, Denney was a frequent presence on NewsChannel 5, helping viewers understand the work of Special Operations Forces in the conflict.

The Clarksville Association of Realtors remembered Denney as someone whose "life was marked by service, leadership, humor, and a deep care for the people around him." The Clarksville Rotary Club, of which Denney was a member, also honored him, saying his "commitment to service, leadership, and community made a lasting impact."

"It was so sad to hear he passed away because everyone here absolutely loved him," Holleman said. "He's just a man of integrity, character, sense of humor — he just left a legacy here," Holleman said.

Three years ago, Tom and his wife Sandra moved to Florida to be closer to family. A memorial and celebration of life will be held Monday, June 8, 2026, at 2 p.m. at Heritage Gardens Funeral Home in Niceville, Florida. Visitation will begin one hour prior. You can read the family's obituary here.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.