Clarksville firefighters pass no-confidence vote against fire chief amid pay dispute

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Clarksville firefighters have escalated their months-long battle for higher wages by passing a resolution of no confidence against Fire Chief Freddie Montgomery, claiming they faced retaliation for speaking out about pay concerns.

The Clarksville Fire Fighters Association Local 3180 voted on the measure after what President Jesse Snyder describes as ongoing intimidation tactics and retaliation against members who advocated for better compensation. "It's a serious step," Snyder said. "We're talking about a lack of trust, just retaliatory things for speaking out or treatment we receive at work."

NewsChannel 5 first reported on the pay dispute in June. Firefighters highlighted the stark wage gap between Clarksville and neighboring communities. New firefighters without certifications earn $43,800 annually with the Clarksville Fire Department, while many surrounding areas pay up to $15,000 more.

"So you do the math on how a man can afford to survive on that -- a single man, and a man that especially has a family to provide for," firefighter Owen James told us back in June.

Despite launching social media campaigns and holding rallies to push for a pay study, the city council ultimately voted against conducting one. Snyder alleges that since the campaign began, several firefighters who spoke up have faced consequences, including job loss. "Back in the summer, there were 5 people that were terminated, they were probationary employees," Snyder said, who was most recently a fire Captain with CFD and retired a few months ago.

The no-confidence resolution addresses multiple concerns beyond pay, including what the union calls intimidation tactics and the chief's alleged refusal to acknowledge retention problems within the department. "Over the last 6 years, we've lost 60 people plus," Snyder said.

The association president emphasized they didn't make this decision lightly. "You don't want to air your dirty laundry," Snyder said. "They all realize that something needed to be done to bring attention to the issues that are going on."

Neither Fire Chief Montgomery nor Mayor Joe Pitts responded to requests for an interview or to provide us a comment, through a city spokesperson.

Snyder says the union remains open to dialogue with city leadership. "What we're asking for is just some communication -- let's sit down, let's have some communication, let's make it a better place together," Snyder said.

While the no-confidence vote is largely symbolic, the union hopes it sends a clear message about ongoing workplace issues. The association may consider additional steps if concerns aren't addressed. "The guys aren't asking for million dollar contracts, they're just asking for a livable wage that would get them comparable with other cities and states," Snyder said.

Firefighters will have their next opportunity to advocate for raises this summer when the city considers next year's budget.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.