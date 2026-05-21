Clarksville firefighters say pay raise still needed as city prepares budget debate

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Clarksville firefighters say their fight for higher pay is far from over as the city prepares to debate next year's proposed budget.

The Clarksville Firefighter Association has been pushing for higher wages for more than a year. When the campaign launched, starting firefighters for the Clarksville Fire Department were making, on average, $10,000 to $15,000 less than surrounding departments.

Mayor Joe Pitts says the city responded by boosting starting pay by several thousand dollars during the current fiscal year. "I think we’ve done a good job trying to meet the needs and respond to the council’s concerns about starting pay, and we’ve done that," Pitts told me in a recent interview.

When I asked Mayor Pitts if boosting the starting pay was enough to still attract new candidates, he said it was the best they could do. "Well, it's an arms race we can't win. We just can't win unless we double our tax rate, and we're not proposing to do that," Pitts said.

Clarksville Firefighter Association President Jesse Snyder says the pay adjustment was a step in the right direction, but created a new problem for more experienced firefighters. "What they did is, it brought the starting firefighters in making the same amount firefighters that have 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 years of time in are making already," Snyder said. "It's kind of a slap for morale, when you get someone coming in making exactly what you're making."

Snyder says retention remains a problem. "We're still trying to become competitive with the other cities around us, and still hemorrhaging people," Snyder said.

The mayor's proposed budget includes a 3% cost-of-living raise for all city employees, but Snyder argues it is not enough. "You get a raise, but then your tax increase goes up and it takes part of your raise," he said.

Last year, Clarksville firefighters attended city hall meetings and budget hearings to make their voices heard on the issue. Snyder says that level of public engagement is unlikely to be repeated this year, in part because many members fear retaliation.

"We've voiced our opinions, we felt unheard," Snyder said. "Within this last year, there were also 5 people fired possibly for their involvement in what the rallies were and everything — so it's got a lot of people scared."

An ongoing lawsuit involves those terminations. A spokesperson for the City of Clarksville has said it will not comment on pending legal matters.

Despite the setbacks, Snyder says the association will find other ways to fight for higher pay. "Hopefully we get something worked out very soon, for the betterment of the whole city, and the department," Snyder said.

Mayor Pitts has described this year's budget as incredibly tight. His proposed budget also includes a property tax hike and a reduction to the amount of money the city contributes to Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools.

The Clarksville City Council is expected to finalize the 2027 fiscal budget by the end of June.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.