Clarksville homeowners could pay hundreds more in property taxes under proposed increase

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Clarksville home and business owners could pay hundreds more in property taxes next year under a proposal from Mayor Joe Pitts to raise the property tax rate by 31 cents per $100 of assessed value, bringing the rate to $1.23 per $100. That doesn't include Montgomery County property tax.

On a $325,000 home, the tax bill would be about $1,000 a year.

Pitts acknowledged the difficulty of the proposal in an interview with NewsChannel 5 earlier this month. "And it was a hard, hard decision," Pitts said. "I'm not insensitive to it because I'm a taxpayer as well. But I'd just say, you're not paying for nothing."

But some Clarksville homeowners feel the city has known about this growth for years and put off planning for it. "The doors have been shut in our face and now we're being asked to pay for it?" Cathy Dahl said.

David Grasty, another Clarksville homeowner, was direct in his opposition. "I'm totally against it — it's too much," Grasty said.

Pitts pushed back on characterizations of the city's financial situation as a crisis during a special council meeting Tuesday night called to explain the need for the increase. "It's been suggested that we're in a crisis, but I reject that notion. But we are at a crossroads," Pitts said.

Regina Hampton, the city's deputy CFO, warned the council about what could happen if the tax increase is rejected. "These services can only be maintained at such a high level if the needed funding is provided," Hampton said. "If you choose not to increase the tax rate this year, you will need to remove $21 million from operating expenditures."

That could include eliminating open positions and training opportunities for police officers and firefighters, as well as reducing road projects.

David Smith, the Clarksville Street Department director, said road paving has already taken cuts in recent years. "The first part that we cut, and we'll talk about that — is paving. What we've cut the last several years," Smith said.

Some residents said they understand why the investments are needed. "There's not enough to support everybody. I mean it's growing, and they don't have the infrastructure," Susan Grasty said.

"You try to get anywhere in Clarksville now — and it's taking you 45 minutes to an hour," Dahl said.

But residents also said property owners shouldn't be the primary ones footing the bill. "I do think we need to look at these developers that are coming in and asking them to help out," Dahl said.

"They don't need to hike the taxes but they need to step back and a little bit and see what they can do to help people out," Susan Grasty said.

The city is also controversially considering lowering its contribution to the local school system's budget.

City Council is expected to finalize the budget and make a final decision on the property tax hike by the end of June.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.