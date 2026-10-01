Clarksville judge's mentorship program offers young offenders a different path

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In juvenile court, a judge's decisions can have a lasting impact on a young person's future.

For nearly a decade, Montgomery County General Sessions Judge Ken Goble Jr. has taken a different approach with some nonviolent juvenile offenders through a mentorship-based diversion program known as 20/10.

Rather than sending eligible participants down a traditional path that could include time in a juvenile detention facility, the program offers another option: regular mentorship meetings on the campus of Austin Peay State University.

The program pairs young offenders with volunteer mentors, all of whom are Austin Peay sociology and social work students.

"It's always on Austin Peay's campus," mentor Alexis Coleman said.

Mentors meet regularly with participants, checking on their well-being, school performance and future goals.

"We start the meeting off by making sure everything's okay mentally, how they're doing in school," mentor Jared Meeks said.

Bud Nelson/WTVF Judge Ken Goble, Jr.

The conversations then move toward long-term planning.

"Future career opportunities they want to pursue whether that's in college, trade school or the military," Meeks said.

For mentor Marie Mapangala, the experience has become more than volunteer work.

"Be that big sister and be that advocate for them and just trying to push them for greatness basically," she said.

The program has also helped shape her own career ambitions.

"It just made me more intrigued to become a case worker," Mapangala said.

The program was created in partnership with the Montgomery County Juvenile Court, Austin Peay State University with the hope of reducing recidivism, building resilience and expanding life opportunities for vulnerable young people.

"I don't know of any program like this, certainly in the state of Tennessee but maybe in the nation," Goble said.

According to Goble, the program has produced positive results.

"Our amount of recidivism has gone down with the kids that go through this program," Goble said.

Now, Goble is focused on the program's next chapter.

His goal is to establish a scholarship fund that would help graduates of the 20/10 program continue their education after completing the diversion program.

Through donations from local businesses and community members, the effort aims to create new opportunities for students long after their involvement with juvenile court ends.

"The more money we raise, the better scholarship that we can give these students," Goble said.

Those interested in contributing to the scholarship fund can click here. Checks can also be mailed to Austin Peay State University's Office of Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy, P.O. Box 4417 Clarksville, TN 37044.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.