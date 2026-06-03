Clarksville police detail how missing 3-year-old was found in attic

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Clarksville Police Department is sharing new details about the extensive search effort that led to 3-year-old Tyler Hall being found safely hidden inside the attic of his home.

According to police, responding personnel searched the residence multiple times Tuesday before Sergeant Fatula and Detective D. Smith conducted another detailed search that ultimately led to Tyler being found in the attic.

Police described the attic as a confined, dark space accessed by an attached wall ladder and not designed as a standard walk-in attic. Officers said the area was filled with electrical wiring, ductwork and thick blown insulation, while HVAC ductwork in the center further limited movement.

Investigators said Tyler was found in the farthest section of the attic from the entrance, lying between rafters and concealed behind additional ductwork.

“Given the conditions within the attic and the manner in which he was positioned, he was extremely difficult to locate until Det. Smith was right up on him,” the department said in a release.

Police said officers repeatedly called out for Tyler while searching the home and surrounding area, though it remains unclear why he did not respond.

After he was located, Tyler was evaluated by Montgomery County EMS and taken to Vanderbilt Clarksville as a precaution. Police said he was released from the hospital around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday and is doing well.

“I am truly moved by the outpouring of support from the citizens of Clarksville and the many first responder agencies who responded without hesitation,” Clarksville Police Chief Ty Burdine said. “Even after multiple searches of the residence, our personnel remained committed and continued searching every possible area until Tyler was found safely.”

The department thanked numerous agencies that assisted in the search, including the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, FBI, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Clarksville Fire Rescue and several K-9 and emergency management teams.

Police also recognized dispatchers, volunteers and local businesses that provided food and drinks to first responders throughout the day.

Tyler was first reported missing Tuesday morning from the Woodlawn Estates area, prompting a large-scale search involving law enforcement agencies, drones and search dogs.