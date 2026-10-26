Clarksville remembers retired Lt. Geno Grubbs, the city's first police public information officer

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The city of Clarksville and the Clarksville Police Department are mourning the loss of a beloved community member: retired Lt. Geno Grubbs.

For years, Grubbs was the face of the Clarksville Police Department, the first-ever public information officer in the department's history. He redefined how CPD communicated with the public, showing up whenever something happened in the city.

His daughter, Amy Grubbs Jackson, got to see both sides of her father — personal and professional. "He definitely had a servant's heart," Jackson said. "He loved getting to work with the local journalists. I was in local journalism at that time -- and I didn’t get any inside scoops, I promise."

She says her father was always polished — in word and in appearance. "In addition to his character, which was solid, his hair was also solid at all times. Like literally solid — there was a running joke that it survived the tornado of '99," Jackson said with a laugh.

Grubbs was always willing to help local reporters, including during coverage of the devastating 1999 tornado that struck Clarksville.

NewsChannel 5 was also there for his final day with CPD. "I think it really sets in today, that today's the last day. But you know, life will go on," Grubbs said at the time of his retirement.

Retirement didn't slow Grubbs down. He soon took on a new challenge, running for Clarksville City Council and winning. He went on to serve three terms.

Former Clarksville City Councilman Bill Powers, now a state senator, served alongside Grubbs and says he brought the same dedication to council that he had shown in uniform. "He was tenacious, he was a bulldog to get that done. He was a nice bulldog though," Powers said.

Powers recalled that Grubbs never missed an opportunity to connect with the people he served — even when it meant an unexpectedly long trip to the grocery store. "Ran into a constituent in Kroger's and he ended up talking to that constituent until the ice cream started melting in his hands," Powers said.

But for all his professional accomplishments, the title Grubbs cherished most was family man. "He was a doting grandfather and great grandfather," Jackson said.

As Clarksville mourns his passing, his daughter says the outpouring of kind words and memories has brought some comfort. "Lots of tears, lots of happy tears just knowing what a legacy he really did leave and just how much of an impact he had on so many people," Grubbs Jackson said.

Grubbs will be laid to rest Tuesday. To learn more about his life or the services planned, you can click here.

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