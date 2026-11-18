CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When temperatures drop below freezing, the Salvation Army in Clarksville wants to open its doors to people with nowhere else to go. But right now, the organization needs help to make that happen.

Lt. Patrick Lewandowski of the Clarksville Salvation Army said the shelter can house up to 42 people and will activate when temperatures remain at or below 32°F for three consecutive hours. But there is one major barrier standing in the way. "What we're lacking is operational funds," Lewandowski said.

The Salvation Army requires at least one paid employee to be present whenever the shelter is open to ensure the safety of guests. Without the money to cover those staffing costs, the shelter cannot open. "If we're not able to pay the monitors and our staff here to safely operate, we won't be able to open our facility," Lewandowski said.

Lewandowski said the organization believed it had secured a $25,000 donation from a single donor to cover the cost of running the warming shelter this season. That donation has since been delayed.

Since the Salvation Army first asked the community for help, nearly $9,000 has been donated — but the organization still has a long way to go.

The stakes are high. "Literally, you're talking life and death in some situations," Lewandowski said.

The Clarksville Salvation Army is accepting donations through its Red Kettles, at its office, or online. Volunteers are also needed to provide meals, welcome guests, and cover overnight shifts.

For donations to the Salvation Army's warming shelter fund, click here.

To sign up to volunteer at the Salvation Army Clarksville, click here.

Lewandowski said he remains hopeful the community will come through. "We need the community's help to do so," Lewandowski said. "We can't do this alone. It takes a community to help a community. I have faith."

A community-wide effort to protect unhoused neighbors

The Salvation Army is not alone in this effort. Through the Canopy Initiative, local nonprofits, faith-based organizations, and volunteers work together under Clarksville's White Flag Protocol to provide emergency warming shelters, meals, and a safe place to sleep when temperatures become dangerously cold.

When activated, overnight shelters open at 4 p.m. and serve different populations:

- Single men can find shelter at Clarksville-Area Urban Ministries, 300 Commerce Street.

- Single women and families can go to The Salvation Army, 210 Kraft Street.

- Families with young children can access the Community Action Agency's Room at the Inn program, which activates when temperatures fall to 35°F or below.

Daytime warming shelters are also available:

- Loaves & Fishes is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. when daytime temperatures fall below 32°F.

- The Old Firehouse Day Shelter, located at 1498 Golf Club Lane, is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., excluding federal holidays.

A Volunteer Interest Meeting for Clarksville Urban Ministries Men's Shelter will be held Sunday, Nov. 22, at 3:30 p.m. at Madison Street United Methodist Church, 300 Commerce Street. No registration is needed to attend the meeting, but registration is required to volunteer at either shelter.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.