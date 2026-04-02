Funeral plans announced for 2 students killed in Kenwood bus crash

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for the two Kenwood Middle School students killed in last week’s deadly school bus crash in Carroll County.

Zoe Davis and Arianna Pearson were killed when a Clarksville-Montgomery County school bus carrying students crashed with a TDOT dump truck and an SUV. Several other students were hurt in the crash.

According to Zoe Davis’ obituary, a Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 4, at Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the service hour.

Zoe, 13, was an eighth grader at Kenwood Middle School who was involved in STEM Club, theater and art, and was an aspiring engineer.

According to her obituary, “Zoe loved to make people smile and laugh and was always her authentic self.”

Service information also has been shared for Arianna Pearson. A visitation is scheduled for Monday, April 6, from noon to 7 p.m. at Foston Funeral Home, with family present from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. A Celebration of Life is set for Tuesday, April 7, at Walnut Grove Missionary Baptist Church beginning at 10 a.m.

In a tribute post, the Montgomery County Soccer Association remembered Arianna as a member of its soccer community. “She was not only an incredible soccer player, but also an amazing person who brought kindness, dedication, and heart to everything she did.” The organization said her impact “on and off the field will never be forgotten.”

Here’s how you can support families impacted by the crash.