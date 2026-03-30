Here's how you can support families impacted by Kenwood bus crash

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Students, families, and teachers in Clarksville gathered before the first school bell this morning to remember two young lives lost in a heartbreaking school bus crash last week.

Zoe Davis and Arianna Pearson were killed Friday when a school bus carrying 24 Kenwood Middle School students and four adults collided with a Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) dump truck and a Chevy Trailblazer in Carroll County. The group was heading to a robotics competition in Jackson.

The crash remains under investigation by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, which has not filed any charges but officially released the names of the drivers involved. Sabrina Ducksworth was driving the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System bus, Dennis Coleman Jr. was driving the TDOT dump truck, and James Bays was driving the Chevy Trailblazer.

The National Transportation Safety Board is also conducting a federal investigation, taking a closer look at the drivers' actions and whether all safety protocols were properly followed.

Loved ones said Pearson was incredibly gifted on the soccer field and Davis had a flair for theater. NewsChannel 5 spoke to 14-year-old Lani Lugo on Saturday, who was on board when the crash happened and knew both students well.

"My condolences to both of their families. That’s horrible. They were great people. I had drama club with Zoe at the beginning of the year. It was super fun," Lugo said. "Arriana. She was in all of my classes. She was amazing. She was funny. I really admired her."

Flags at half-staff at all city of Clarksville and Montgomery County facilities are a visual reminder of the heaviness hanging over the community.

To help, the Clarksville-Montgomery County Education Foundation is stepping in.

"You know, it is just an absolute tragedy," Robin Burton, Executive Director of the CMC Education Foundation said.

"We’re all heartbroken and we all feel for everyone involved. That’s where we felt like it was important for the foundation to step in where we could," Burton said.

The foundation is the direct fundraising arm for CMCSS. They are partnering with 5 Star Media/ClarksvilleNow.com to sell shirts that say "Keeping Hope for Kenwood" for $20, or accepting any additional donations.

The proceeds will be split between all of the families impacted by the crash.

"We’re very transparent in our efforts, and so that way you know too, that if you’re donating money, there’s not a fee taken off the top," Burton said.

"I’m hoping that these families, and all the families that were affected by it, can just take a look and see — I don’t know that person but that person cares about me and my family and the things that happened to us," Burton added. "There are so many people out there that are loving on our students and care so much."

If you would like to buy a shirt or donate to the fundraiser, you can visit the Clarksville-Montgomery County Education Foundation website at this link.

Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden released the following statement about the community coming together:

"In the toughest of times, I am always inspired by how the Montgomery County community comes together to lift each other up. The resiliency and heart of our residents are truly remarkable. We’ve seen neighbors, friends, and even strangers show up for one another with so much love and support.

Let us continue to support and care for each other. As we move forward together, remember that no one is alone. Resources are available for students, families, and staff in need of support following the Kenwood Middle School tragedy, and local churches and community organizations are ready to provide support for anyone who needs it.

From my family to yours, please know my heart is with each of you, and I am here alongside you as we navigate this difficult time together." Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.