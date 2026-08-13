Historic Roxy Regional Theatre to be demolished, rebuilt as part of new Clarksville Performing Arts Center

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One of downtown Clarksville's most recognizable landmarks is set to undergo its biggest transformation in decades.

Plans are moving forward to demolish the historic Roxy Regional Theatre and replace it with a new Clarksville Performing Arts Center, a project supporters say will preserve the theater's iconic appearance while providing the modern amenities the current building lacks.

The Lillian Movie House existed on the corner of First and Franklin Streets dating back to the early 1900s, but experienced several fires. The current Roxy building opened in 1947 as a movie theater before becoming the Roxy Regional Theatre in 1983. Since then, it has hosted hundreds of theatrical performances and become a fixture in downtown Clarksville.

But theater leaders say the building was never designed to serve as a modern performing arts venue. "There’s not a good fly space, there’s not a real fly system in there," said Roxy Regional Theatre Artistic Director Emily Ruck.

She said the theater also lacks adequate backstage and storage areas. "There’s really no wing space, there’s no real backstage. The dressing rooms downstairs are kind of put together makeshift," Ruck said.

Architect Brad Martin, a Clarksville native whose firm has worked on plans for the project, said extensive study was done to determine whether portions of the building could be preserved while still accommodating a larger performing arts center.

Martin said one option considered was keeping the front of the building while replacing the rear portions of the structure. Ultimately, he concluded that approach would not work. "Once the rest of the building is built, it would look horrible. You can't match the brick," Martin said.

The decision was not an easy one, according to Martin of Lyle, Cook and Martin Architects. "I wanted to save it. My mother would have wanted me to save it," Martin said. "And I am absolutely technically convinced that what we're doing is the right thing, because we're going to duplicate it to a T."

Project leaders say the new building will recreate the Roxy's iconic exterior using the same distinctive yellow brick and architectural details that have made the theater a downtown landmark. "Build the glazed yellow brick box back with identical detailing. We have all of that documented," Martin said.

The beloved marquee sign will also be taken down, repaired and returned to the new building.

In addition to preserving the theater's recognizable appearance, the new facility is expected to include an expanded 500 seat theater, classrooms, rehearsal areas and even retail space along Franklin Street along with other amenities designed to better serve performers and the community.

The project will be funded through Clarksville's hotel-motel tax and city-backed construction bonds. Officials say revenue generated by the facility, including ticket sales and fundraising efforts, would help repay those bonds.

Cameron O'Hanlon, the new executive director of the Clarksville Arts, Culture and Tourism Authority, has been hired to oversee both the construction project and the eventual operation of the new center. "I am working really hard to make sure we can break ground this year," O'Hanlon said.

He said the larger venue will create opportunities to expand programming and attract a wider variety of performances and events.

City leaders still must approve the construction bonds before demolition can begin.

If those approvals move forward, project leaders hope to open the new Clarksville Performing Arts Center by the fall of 2028. "It’s not anyone’s ideal to tear this thing down," Ruck said. "But that is what has to be done."

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.