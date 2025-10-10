'I don’t know what to do': Government shutdown leaves military families struggling without pay

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Military families are facing financial hardship as service members continue working without pay during the ongoing government shutdown, with one Fort Campbell family's story highlighting the widespread impact on those serving overseas.

Brittney LeClerc is managing alone while her husband is on his fifth deployment, and the government shutdown has made an already difficult situation much worse. Without her husband's military paycheck, which she says is more than double her income, the family is struggling to cover basic expenses. "I don't make nearly as much as my husband, not even half, so it's going to be rough. I just don't know what to do," LeClerc said.

The family has been forced to make payment arrangements for vehicle insurance, cell phone bills and car payments as bills continue to pile up during the shutdown.

LeClerc isn't facing this challenge alone. On a Fort Campbell Army wives Facebook page, hundreds of military spouses post daily asking for advice and support, with many seeking information about food pantries. "For those living paycheck to paycheck, without any savings, what's your game plan?" one wife posted and LeClerc read out loud. And as she did, she became emotional.

In previous government shutdowns, Congress has specifically passed laws to ensure military families continued receiving pay during funding gaps. That hasn't happened this time, leaving service members working without compensation until lawmakers agree on a spending plan.

While some resources exist for military families to obtain low or zero-interest loans during shutdowns, the LeClercs have been unable to secure assistance. "Good credit, both of us, we both have jobs, and both of us got denied," LeClerc said.

The family has some savings, but LeClerc said it won't be enough to cover all their bills if the shutdown continues. "Since I'm on the news, I'm going to be very nice about it. But I wish they would get their things together," LeClerc said about lawmakers.

Some members of both parties have attempted to pass bills to fully fund the military during the shutdown, but those efforts haven't gained traction. President Trump is also reportedly considering executive action to ensure military members receive their pay.

