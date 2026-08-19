Judge rules city of Clarksville must stop interfering with Ajax Turner Senior Center operations

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The battle between the City of Clarksville and the Ajax Turner Senior Center took center stage in a Montgomery County courtroom on Tuesday. The judge ruled in favor of a temporary injunction, meaning the city must stop interfering with the senior center's operations.

Read Hannah McDonald's previous reporting here:

'It's been hard, very hard:' Ajax Turner 50+ Center fights to reopen as lawsuit plays out in court

The judge said when the court reviews a temporary restraining order, four elements are considered before a temporary injunction is issued. One of those being the threat of irreparable harm if it is not issued. The court found the displacement of about 1,400 seniors could cause significant harm. The judge also found there was no proof of harm to the city when ruling in favor of the injunction, especially because the city wasn't making a large profit from the lease. The city leased the building to the senior center for $1.

The city must now stop interfering with the center's operations as the case moves forward.