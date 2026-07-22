Montgomery Co. Sheriff launches bike patrols on greenways to improve safety and build community connections

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Law enforcement officers can't be everywhere at once. And in some areas, patrol cars simply can't fit.

That's why the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office launched its bike patrol unit, a team of deputies who can access trails, parks and other areas that are more difficult to reach by vehicle while building relationships with the community along the way.

For frequent Clarksville Greenway walkers Beverly Goetzman and Donna Washington, the unit has become a welcome sight. “Just the nature and the greenery and the peacefulness is good for me,” Goetzman said.

The two friends regularly walk the greenway near the Cumberland River together, enjoying the scenery, exercise and companionship. “I do it for spirituality and for health and exercise and friendship,” Goetzman said.

“I met her along the trail,” Washington added.

But they say one added bonus is seeing Montgomery County deputies patrolling on bicycles. “The first time I saw them, I was like, yes!” Goetzman said.

Deputy Marcus Daw and his partner currently make up the sheriff's office's only bike patrol team. The unit launched in October and serves areas where deputies cannot easily patrol in a traditional vehicle. “We get to get into areas that you otherwise wouldn’t be able to in a vehicle,” Daw said.

That includes remote sections of the greenway, muddy or dirt trails and other locations that would be difficult to access in a patrol car.

The deputies say one of their primary goals is simple: be visible. “I think it gives everyone that’s out on the greenway more of a sense of comfort, knowing that we’re actually out here patrolling for their safety,” Daw said.

Since launching, the deputies have made several arrests involving warrants and drug-related offenses.

Still, Daw says much of the job involves assisting people and being a resource for the community.

During a recent ride-along with NewsChannel 5, that role was put on display when a golf cart being used by our crew had low tire pressure. The bike deputies quickly stepped in to help.

The deputies carry a wide range of equipment, including tool kits, first aid supplies, citation books, Narcan, drug test kits and even stickers for children they encounter on patrol.

Daw believes those everyday interactions are an important part of modern policing. “That human experience of more than just an officer in a patrol car responding to a call,” he said.

Throughout the patrol, Daw frequently greeted walkers, runners and pet owners passing by on the greenway.

Despite joking that he has been told he is “not the most approachable-looking person,” Daw says he enjoys talking with people. “You get me talking, I’ll talk to anybody,” he said.

Those interactions appear to resonate with many greenway users. “We appreciate you guys, thanks!” Goetzman told the deputies.

For Washington, the presence of the bike patrol unit adds another level of comfort. “Feeling peace and feeling safe — you can't get no better than that,” she said.

Currently, Daw and his partner are the only two bike patrol deputies in the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office. However, county leaders are exploring expanding the program in the future.

In addition to patrolling the Clarksville Greenway, the deputies also help patrol other parks throughout Montgomery County.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.