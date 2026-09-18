Montgomery Co. takes unusual step to revive highway project stalled since 2000

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More than a quarter-century after State Route 374 came to an abrupt end at the intersection of Dover Road in Montgomery County, local leaders are hoping a new strategy can finally get the long-delayed highway project moving again.

WATCH: Montgomery County takes unusual step to revive highway project stalled since 2000

Montgomery County takes unusual step to revive highway project stalled since 2000

Drivers know the highway by several names, including Warfield Boulevard, 101st Airborne Division Parkway, Purple Heart Parkway and Paul Huff Memorial Parkway. Whatever you call the road, State Route 374 currently ends abruptly on the western side of Clarksville. The next segment of the highway has been discussed for decades but has never advanced into construction.

Residents like James Rud believe completing the project would improve travel between western Montgomery County and Clarksville. But after decades of delays, he's long been skeptical it would ever happen. "I didn’t never think they’d get past here, just because you’ve got property and there’s farms back there. And they’re going to have to buy a lot of people out," said Rud.

State Route 374 was originally envisioned as an outer route around much of Clarksville. While the northern portion of the highway was completed decades ago, the next phase would extend the road west to Dotsonville Road. A future phase would eventually carry the highway across the Cumberland River to State Route 149.

Golden said growth throughout Montgomery County is creating new transportation demands that existing roads were never designed to handle. "We're growing at a very fast rate right now," Golden said. "It’s going to help our soldiers, it’s going to help our community move traffic as well and it’s going to help industries as well."

County taking unusual approach

Despite years of discussion, the SR 374 extension remains outside TDOT's current list of funded priorities.

Rather than continue waiting, Montgomery County leaders are asking TDOT for permission to begin work on the project's early stages, including design and land acquisition, using county funds. "We want to get the thing started," Golden said.

The Montgomery County Commission recently approved a resolution authorizing funding and work necessary to move forward with the SR 374 project between State Route 76/U.S. 79 and Dotsonville Road. "It's money Montgomery County is willing to spend on the project," Golden said.

County leaders believe advancing those early stages could make the project more attractive for future state funding.

No guarantee TDOT will fund construction

The approach is not without risk.

Even if Montgomery County pays for design and other preliminary work, there is no guarantee TDOT will ultimately fund the highway's construction.

When asked whether the county was taking a risk, TDOT Commissioner Will Reid agreed. "They are," Reid said, "but we keep a very close working relationship, not only with Montgomery County, but with the 94 other counties."

Still, Reid said making the project "shovel-ready" could improve its chances of receiving state funding in the future. "I applaud them for the decisions they're making," Reid said.

Golden acknowledged there are no guarantees. "That's always a risk," he said. "But we're going to try to secure the funds to keep that project moving forward."

Golden said county leaders will explore multiple funding sources, including potential federal dollars, as they continue trying to move the project forward.

The county plans to continue design work before eventually approaching property owners who could be affected by the highway's future path. That part of the process could prove challenging. Numerous homes and farms could be affected by the highway's eventual path.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.