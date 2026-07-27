Montgomery County leaders push for additional I-24 exits as Clarksville continues to grow

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Montgomery County leaders are pursuing an idea that's been around for nearly two decades — adding to the total number of exits along I-24 in Montgomery County.

As Clarksville continues to grow, many residents say congestion has become one of the region's most persistent frustrations. "Town's grown in a big way," Clarksville attorney Nick Tooley said. "It's getting thicker, and probably will continue to do so in the foreseeable future."

Visitors are noticing it, too. Eric Speer, who was visiting Clarksville from Chicago with his daughter, said getting around town can sometimes take longer than expected. "It can take a while to get from one side of town to the other," Speer said.

He even drew a surprising comparison to his hometown. "Sometimes it can be a little similar to Chicago, surprisingly," he said.

Now, Montgomery County leaders are exploring a possible long-term solution aimed at easing congestion along one of the area's busiest corridors.

Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden said he believes additional interstate exits along I-24 could help better distribute traffic as the county's population continues to grow. "I think it should have been done a long time ago," Golden said. "But I think it would help a whole lot."

According to Golden, Montgomery County has reached a population level that allows for additional interstate access points under federal guidelines. "Montgomery County has gotten to the population size that we’re, for the federal guidelines and all that stuff for the interstate, we can now have alternative exits," Golden said.

Golden said discussions are underway with the Tennessee Department of Transportation about potential new exits near the existing Exit 4 and Exit 8 interchanges. The concept would include additional access points similar to those seen in the Cool Springs area in Williamson County, with options such as Exit 4A, 4B, 8A, and 8B.

Both of the proposed exits would connect with Ted Crozier Boulevard, the anticipated Costco development, and Vanderbilt Clarksville Hospital.

Local leaders have been hoping for a new interstate exit, especially near the hospital, for almost two decades. Mayor Golden thinks having names like Vanderbilt Health and Costco attached to this push will only help them in their lobbying efforts with the state.

For now, discussions with TDOT remain in the early stages, but county officials hope additional interstate access points could eventually help keep pace with Clarksville's rapid growth and reduce congestion along I-24.

In the meantime, residents shouldn't expect the project to happen anytime soon.

Golden said TDOT would likely want to incorporate any new exits into its planned widening project for I-24. That larger effort is not currently expected to begin until 2034. "That's forever away and I'd like to see it a lot sooner," Golden said.

To help accelerate the process, Golden said Montgomery County is willing to contribute local funding toward planning and design work. "So we would like to help push forward, put some local dollars in there so we can bring it to where it needs to be, get the design done so all the work can be done at the same time," he said.

For many people who regularly sit in Clarksville traffic, any improvement would be welcome.

"I think if there's any way to make that better or make it easier to get around, I'd definitely be for something like that," Speer said.

Tooley agreed. "We need, actually, as many as we can get," he said.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.