New Clarksville attraction combines car museum, dealership and antique store under one roof

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — What started as one man's personal collection of classic cars and motorcycles is about to become Clarksville's newest tourist attraction.

Clarksville Throttle, a museum, dealership and antique store located in an old industrial building in Clarksville, is scheduled to officially open Oct. 3.

Inside, visitors will find hundreds of vehicles, ranging from classic cars to rare motorcycles. "We're somewhere between 300-400 vehicles, between cars and motorcycles," General Manager David Gordon said while showing off the collection.

Among the displays are a 1969 Chevrolet C-10 custom pickup, a 1963 Chevrolet Nova II and a variety of motorcycles, including a California Boss Hoss known for its massive V8 engine. "It has a V8 engine bigger than the Ford truck out there," Gordon said.

Part of the collection originated with owner Billy Rae, a Clarksville native whose love of cars inspired the project. He and his team have driven all over the country to complete the rest of their collection. "He grew up down on Riverside with the car cruising, and he just wanted to bring back that car scene back to Clarksville that it doesn't have anymore," Gordon said.

Many of the vehicles were once scattered across several garages before Rae decided to open them up for the public to enjoy. "He had several garages, everything was crammed in. Getting dusty, getting dirty," Gordon said. "He said, 'What's the sense in having all of this if I can't share it with the community?'"

While the museum is expected to be a major draw, Clarksville Throttle is also a dealership. "Everything's for sale for the right price," Gordon said.

The facility also includes an antique store stocked with collectibles ranging from vintage oil cans and neon signs to knives, belt buckles and toy cars.

Gordon said the shop allows visitors to start collections of their own while helping offset some of the costs of maintaining the massive inventory.

The attraction is designed to appeal to more than just car enthusiasts.

The museum will feature a children's area, including an authentic early-1900s paddy wagon and a replication of a 1950s-1960s general store. There's also cultural memorabilia on display, from floor to ceiling inside the museum.

Gordon said many of the vehicles are still operational, and some will allow children to climb inside and interact with them. "I’m ready to get those doors open. Get the public in here," Gordon said.

For Rae, the project is about more than preserving vehicles. Gordon said the collection reflects a desire to preserve a piece of Americana that he remembers from his childhood. "The Americana that I remember from my childhood that was fading out in the '80s that they don't have anymore," Gordon said.

Clarksville Throttle officially opens Oct. 3. The team is still finalizing operating hours and museum admission prices.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.