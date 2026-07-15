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Operation Shower celebrates 30 military moms-to-be in Middle Tenn.

Organization throws baby shower for military families in Clarksville
Operation Shower celebrates 30 military moms-to-be in Clarksville
Melissa Joan Hart hosts Operation Shower for military moms-to-be in Middle Tennessee
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MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Operation Shower and Veterans United Foundation joined forces to host a baby shower for 30 military moms-to-be in Middle Tennessee. The organization showers mothers across the country as they celebrate the milestone of becoming a mother, offering support and community.

For more than a decade, Veterans United Foundation has partnered with Operation Shower, donating over $185,000 to support group baby showers.

Check out Megan's live interviews for more details on this event that supports the families of service members. Have an event you want Megan to cover? Email her at Megan.Scarano@NewsChannel5.com.

Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png

Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png

Eugene: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/7b/09/9eaf788d46f580c4234978610d60/screenshot-2026-04-29-at-12-11-52-pm.png

Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png

Nikki-Dee: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e1/b4/685a931d4182b82d9322d496fa15/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-18-pm.png

Henry: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/f7/31/2e3894bf45d9a1668f1ccc56b9f6/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-01-00-pm.png

Katie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/77/55/afe9375249a4b9e058e4b2c3d2ea/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-46-pm.png

Brittany: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/67/90/788e5c364f00baabf9c5edae87e2/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-00-06-pm.png

Jennifer: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/e4/1e/9771c0824888a0fd87b2a1030979/screenshot-2026-04-15-at-12-02-19-pm.png

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Local reporters in your community listening to your voice.