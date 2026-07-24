Poor Man’s Country Club, believed to be the oldest bar in town, is set to close after decades in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The walls inside Poor Man’s Country Club tell the story of Clarksville.

Photos of local legends, athletes, musicians, politicians and longtime customers line nearly every inch of the bar. For owner Bill Langford, each one comes with a memory.

“That’s Glen Appleton and his racing crew,” Langford said while pointing to one photograph. “There’s Harry Galbreath up there that played football for Clarksville High School.”

“I can tell you a story about every one of them,” he added.

Soon, however, a new memory will be attached to the longtime Madison Street institution: its final days in business. After serving generations of Clarksville residents, Poor Man’s Country Club is preparing to close.

“It’s kind of bittersweet,” Langford said. “I’m ready to step away, but I’m not ready for Poor Man’s to close, if that makes any sense.”

A version of the bar has occupied the corner of Madison Street and Golf Club Lane since the 1930s. Over the decades, the building has changed, but its role as a neighborhood gathering place has remained largely the same.

Back when the former Memorial Hospital stood across the street, locals even gave the establishment a nickname: “The Waiting Room.”

Customer Mike Bryant knew about that moniker first hand. “I was born across the street while my Daddy sat right there on that corner,” Bryant recalled pointing to a bar stool.

Stories like Bryant’s are common among the bar’s regulars. “Campaigns won and lost in this bar,” said Langford. “There’s been wars won and lost off this bar. I know there have been marriages and divorces off this bar.”

Langford is believed to be the fourth or fifth owner in the bar’s long history. While he has operated Poor Man’s Country Club for years, he does not own the building itself. Instead, he leases the property.

About a year and a half ago, he learned the property was being put up for sale. “The landlord contacted me, told me they were putting it on the market, so I knew it was coming,” Langford said.

When asked what would replace the longtime establishment, Langford didn't hide his disappointment. “A damn bank, like we don’t have enough banks in Clarksville,” he said.

Before the doors close for good, however, Langford says customers will have one more music bash on Sunday August 9th, featuring musicians that have been playing at Poor Man's for decades. “We’re going to rope off the whole parking lot,” he said. “Put a movie star bus out there for a green room and play music all day.”

On the final day of service, August 15th, they will hold their annual Poker Run in honor of Langford's late son.

As the final days approach, Langford says the closure will be emotional. “I’ll cry like a kid,” he said.

There is a chance Poor Man's Country Club could find a new location. Langford says he's retiring either way, but one longtime customer has agreed to purchase most of the wall memorabilia in case he's able to find a new location for the beloved bar. We will update you if that ends up happening.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.