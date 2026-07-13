Tenn. family endows pre-veterinary scholarship at Austin Peay in honor of beloved local vet

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Clarksville family has endowed a pre-veterinary scholarship at Austin Peay State University, honoring the legacy of a beloved local veterinarian and aiming to make careers in animal medicine more accessible.

Ernie and Joan DeWald created the scholarship in memory of their close friend Dr. Bill Howard, who ran the Animal Hospital of Clarksville dating back to the 1960s. Bill Howard passed away two years ago. The scholarship also honors his son, Dr. Ben Howard, who now owns and operates the practice. Ben said his father's influence continues to shape the practice today. "Through me and through our staff, he's still present," Ben Howard said.

The DeWalds first connected with Dr. Bill Howard over the phone when they needed his expertise. "We called every vet. We came down to him and he said, 'Will you bring those little ones in here, and we’ll get them a home,'" said Joan DeWald.

The relationship quickly grew into a close friendship. It was through that friendship that they discovered Austin Peay State University's farm and its Veterinary Technology Program. "We thought — there's a farm? We had no idea," Ernie DeWald said.

Christina Webb, who directs APSU's Veterinary Technology Program, said the farm gives future veterinarians hands-on experience with animals beyond typical house pets. "We are able to do husbandry activities out here with the cattle and the goats," Webb said.

Webb said the cost of veterinary education can be a significant burden for students entering the field. "The debt you can come out of school with in the vet field is great," Webb said.

That financial reality motivated the DeWalds to act. "We'd hate to have money holding somebody back that really wants to go into this field," Ernie DeWald said.

Webb said the scholarship will make a meaningful difference for students in the program. "It's going to make such a positive impact to these students," Webb said.

Ben Howard said the scholarship is a meaningful tribute. "It's a great honor. Great honor. Certainly all honor goes to my Dad, and of course the DeWalds for being so generous and so kind," Ben Howard said.

If you'd like to learn more about the scholarship, click here.

The DeWalds are longtime members of the Clarksville community. After retiring from Clarksville Dental Center, the dental practice they co-founded, they have given generously to multiple causes, including Austin Peay State University.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.