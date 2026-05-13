Tennessee Wings of Liberty Museum opens this Friday after 30-year effort to honor Fort Campbell's history

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After more than 30 years of planning and fundraising, the Tennessee Wings of Liberty Museum is holding its grand opening ceremony this Friday, coinciding with Fort Campbell's annual Week of the Eagles.

The museum sits on Fort Campbell's property but is fully accessible to the public — no base security clearance required. Visitors can drive directly to the museum parking lot without passing through military checkpoints, a significant change from the previous Don F. Pratt Museum, which was located deeper on the installation.

Major General (Ret.) Brian Winski, who served as the former commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division, helped guide the museum's development and offered a preview of what visitors can expect. "What's depicted here is 101st troopers that jumped in the night of 5th June," Winski said during a tour for NewsChannel 5.

The exhibits span decades of military history, from the D-Day invasion during World War II to the War on Terror in Afghanistan and Iraq. Displays include uniforms, equipment, and weapons used by Fort Campbell soldiers throughout the years. "You have what our soldiers wore, their uniform and equipment," Winski said.

Among the more striking artifacts on display is an early night vision device and a Honest John missile. The museum also covers a lesser-known chapter of the 101st Airborne's history. "President Dwight Eisenhower calls the 101st, deploys to Little Rock to enforce the desegregation of Little Rock Central High School," Winski said.

One of the most closely watched exhibits features personal items belonging to Adolf Hitler, confiscated by the 101st Airborne and never before displayed publicly. "It's just been under lock and key," Winski said.

The new facility is approximately five times the size of the old Pratt Museum. I visited the previous location back in 2024, where it was filled with military artifacts but limited in space and public accessibility. "Anybody can just drive right in, park in the museum parking lot and be in the museum in a matter of minutes," Winski said.

The museum's signature exhibit is a MH-47 Chinook helicopter with a direct connection to one of the most significant military operations in recent history. "This particular aircraft was involved in the mission that resulted in the elimination of [Osama] Bin Laden," Winski said.

The helicopter has been transformed into an immersive experience, complete with simulated flight visuals, cockpit audio, vibrating seats, and simulated combat sounds — putting visitors inside a mission. "That's exactly the intent of it, to make it as realistic as possible," Winski said.

The museum also features exhibits on the killing of Saddam Hussein's sons and the history of the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment Night Stalkers, including one of the unit's earliest aircraft, dubbed the "Little Bird." "When folks come to see it, they'll see that work and attention to detail, because it really is quite impressive," Winski said.

Admission to the Tennessee Wings of Liberty Museum is free and will remain free permanently. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday. The grand opening ceremony this Friday will officially kick off Fort Campbell's annual Week of the Eagles. If you'd like to learn more about that celebration, click here.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.