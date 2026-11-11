Veterans Day Deals in Clarksville: Why the gesture means more than just free food

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Veterans Day carries a special weight in Clarksville — a city many consider the unofficial hometown of Fort Campbell.

All around town, businesses offered special deals for service members, past and present, as a small way to say thank you.

At Mission BBQ, every service member received a free barbecue sandwich, a deal so popular the line frequently spilled out the front door and down the sidewalk. "It does mean something for the veterans in the area," said Steve Singleton, a Navy veteran.

But for many, the gesture is so much more than just free food.

For veterans who served decades ago, the outpouring of gratitude carries deep meaning. "When we came back from Vietnam, there wasn't any appreciation at all," said Robert Hazen, an Army veteran who served 28 and a half years.

"The veterans came back they were spit on, weren't respected," said Steve Singleton.

Hazen said the culture has shifted. "The perception has changed. People have finally realized that this country is what it is because of soldiers," Hazen said.

His sentiment was echoed by Janet Singleton, also a Navy veteran and Steve's wife. "We love it. We love it when people appreciate the military," Singleton said.

And while a sandwich may not heal all wounds, small moments of gratitude make a difference. "People say thank you for your service on the street when I'm wearing my hat," Hazen said. "I'm really pleased. Clarksville has just been a really good place to stay."

Our friends at ClarksvilleNow have compiled a list of deals in Clarksville. You can read the article here.

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