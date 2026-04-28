Will the Montgomery County Booking Log return? The three candidates for Montgomery County Sheriff sound off

CLARKSIVLLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For the first time in 14 years, Montgomery County is about to have a new sheriff. With no incumbent in the race, voters will choose between three candidates who gathered at the Downtown Clarksville Kiwanis Club meeting to discuss their platforms.

Republican candidate Mike Oliver and Independent candidates Dexter Mines and Johnny Ransdell are vying for the position. No Democrats qualified for the race.

All three men have extensive law enforcement experience, with Oliver serving with the Department of Corrections and MSCO. Ransdell worked for the Clarksville Police Department for 31 years. Mines served with MCSO, the Chattanooga Police Department, Tennessee POST Commission and also served 24 years in the military.

The three candidates appear to mostly agree on major issues. When a Kiwanis member asked about the importance of trust and transparency, each shared why that was critical and how they would achieve that. "Don’t ask them to come to us, let’s go to them. Let’s find out what they need and why they need it," Mines said.

"One of the biggest things is just being transparent with the public and answering their questions when they have them and don’t ignore them," Oliver said.

"We told the people, we are just like you -- we are good people," Ransdell said.

The three men also shared similar views on how to handle requests from federal immigration enforcement, noting they would assist if asked but would not actively seek out enforcement.

"We will assist, if they need help," Oliver said.

"We won’t go out there house to house to house with them, but we’ll allow them to do their job," Mines said.

"You’re not going to catch the sheriff’s office out in these factories enforcing those immigration laws, neither the police department, but if we’re asked to assist, we will be there," Ransdell said.

The Booking Log Debate

However, the candidates showed their differences when Kiwanis member Scott Bryant asked a question about public arrest records. "If you’re elected, do you plan to bring back that booking log?" Bryant asked.

Montgomery County had an online, public listing of arrests and mug shots for years. It was taken down a few years ago shortly before the current sheriff, John Fuson, ended the program. Fuson admitted to NewsChannel 5 it was because his daughter was about to be arrested.

Oliver said he thinks the booking log has value. "I’m in favor of the booking log, and here’s the reason: this information is public information," Oliver said. "I just know that it’s an informative tool produced by the sheriff’s office."

Mines said the booking log does real harm, especially when charges are dropped. "I do not believe we should have the booking log published in such a manner," Mines said. "That picture is still out there. That picture is still holding some type of history. Could it stop them from getting another type of job? Absolutely."

Ransdell pitched an alternative kind of log. "Innocent until proven guilty -- I’m that kind of guy," Ransdell said. "A conviction log is what I’m looking at. When the person is convicted in the court of law, we’ll start posting pictures."

Montgomery County voters will make their final decision between the three candidates during the August 6 election.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.