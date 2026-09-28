2 teens killed in separate North Nashville shootings days apart

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two teenagers, just 16 and 19 years old, have been killed in separate shootings in North Nashville less than a week apart, leaving a grieving family and community advocates calling for solutions to violence.

Sixteen-year-old Avanya Moore-Harris was shot and killed last Tuesday night outside his apartment at Preserve at Highland Ridge Apartments on Dickerson Pike.

His father, Milton Harris Jr., said his son was ambushed in the breezeway outside his home.

“I’m destroyed from things like this,” Harris said.

Harris described his son as passionate, full of character and someone who took pride in helping others.

“My son wasn’t a bad kid. He wasn’t that kid,” Harris said. He said the response from people who knew Avanya has shown him the impact his son had on others.

“Many people, all his teachers, coaches, everybody reached out about how much they loved Avanya, how good he was to them,” Harris said.

Metro Nashville police said detectives are working active leads in Avanya’s murder, but a motive remains under investigation.

The teenager’s death has also frustrated community activists, including Nashville Peacemakers founder Clemmie Greenlee.

“I’m here to tell you all I don’t know what to do anymore,” Greenlee said. “I’ve done gave all I can give. I’ve done begged all I can beg, and I’ve done cried all I can cry.”

Greenlee said the community needs to move beyond talking about solutions and start finding them.

Her plea comes as police investigate another deadly shooting involving a teenager.

Donald King Jr., 19, was killed Saturday during an exchange of gunfire on Jefferson Street. Police said two other people were injured.

Investigators said King was one of three people in a Mitsubishi SUV parked next to a Toyota Camry. Police said gunfire broke out during an interaction between the group in the Mitsubishi and the 20-year-old driver of the Camry.

Detectives have interviewed all three surviving people involved. No charges have been filed as investigators continue working to determine who fired first and why.

For Harris, the two shootings reinforce his call for the community to come together.

“I feel like our community needs to come together to address these issues, and that’s going to be the way we fix them,” Harris said.

He also has a message for other parents.

“Love your children. Be good parents. And appreciate them when they’re here because when they’re gone, you can’t get them back,” Harris said.

Anyone with information about Avanya’s murder is asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

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