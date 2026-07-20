A data center debate is growing in North Nashville as one facility nears completion on Brick Church Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A debate over data centers is growing across Middle Tennessee, and one facility in North Nashville is already nearing completion — raising questions from neighbors about what it could mean for their community.

RadiusDC broke ground last September on a more than 100,000-square-foot facility on Brick Church Pike, across from Richard Dinkins Middle School. The company said the data center will support healthcare, emergency services, logistics and media.

Claudia Wright said many of her neighbors don't realize one of the city's largest data centers is being built in their community.

"We have neighbors that feel like their voices are not important because there's so much money involved and we don't have the power," Wright said.

Wright has questions about environmental impacts, water use, noise and proximity to schools.

"Where is the infrastructure for this water? How will it affect our sewage and drinking water?" she said.

RadiusDC said the facility uses energy-efficient cooling requiring little water. In a statement, a company spokesperson said:

"The RadiusDC Nashville data center will support local industries, including healthcare, emergency services, logistics, and media. After participating in Metro's rezoning and permitting process, the project secured all necessary city approvals and meets all applicable zoning requirements. RadiusDC thoughtfully developed the Brick Church location through site positioning, tree retention, building setback, equipment location and the use of a closed-loop cooling system. The combination of these design elements coupled with minimal traffic contribution, results in cumulative neighborhood and community impact substantially lower than that of traditional industrial uses."

Wright said past environmental problems in North Nashville make neighbors cautious.

"North Nashville endured a landfill for decades and only years later we found out how harmful it was," she said.

Wright also raised broader concerns about the role of data centers in the AI industry.

"They're needed for AI, so is this going to benefit us overall or is this going to be like one of those things like lead-based paint — after a period of time we set ourselves up to be harmed?" Wright said.

Wright acknowledged that Metro Council is working to establish new rules and guidelines.

"Even the Metro Council... is a little bit behind on getting rules and regulations and stipulations and guidelines put together, and I'm grateful that they are," she said.

As RadiusDC nears completion, Wright hopes for a partnership with the company.

"I would like them to voluntarily commit as good neighbors to following the guidelines Metro Council is now setting up," Wright said.

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