NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Efforts are underway to bring blues music back to Jefferson Street, a historic Nashville corridor that was once a thriving hub for Black business and entertainment.

The Pride of Tennessee Elks Lodge No. 1102, located in the building that once housed Club Baron, is at the center of the revival. The venue hosted legendary performers, including Jimi Hendrix.

WATCH: Blues music returns to Nashville's historic Jefferson Street

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"This is an old picture of the Elks building in the 50s and 60s, different buildings from across the street, and the author of this book, Ed Kindell, lived where the entrance of the interstate is now," said Jimmie Mitchell Jr., a member of the lodge.

Members say the effort is about more than music — it's about reconnecting the community to its roots.

"To let everybody understand that the times have changed but there's still that seriousness, soulful seriousness, about where we are and who we are and they need to take part in it," said Melvin Brown Sr., a lodge member.

Mitchell said the blues have always reflected real life.

"Whether it be lack of money or lack of honey," he said.

The lodge is partnering with Michael Turney, owner of Papa Turney's Old Fashioned BBQ in Hermitage, to help bring the sounds back to Jefferson Street. Turney noted the historic significance of the stage.

"This is the last stage in the country that Mr. Jimi Hendrix played on," Turney said.

Turney said the Elks Lodge has long been a pillar of the community.

"The Elks Lodge, they've been instrumental in strengthening this community and strengthening the belief that there is still good things happening in Jefferson Street," he said.

The construction of I-40 decades ago disrupted Jefferson Street's once-thriving Black business and entertainment district. Organizers hope reviving the blues will spark a broader community comeback.

"Bring people back together and back to Jefferson Street, businesses come back and Blacks start coming back to Jefferson Street," Mitchell said.

The "Bringing the Blues Back to Jefferson Street" concert will happen this Saturday, November 21, from 7 to 10 p.m. at the historic Elks Lodge. You can find more information here.

This story was reported on-air by journalist Aaron Cantrell and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.