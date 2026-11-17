NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Fisk University's women's volleyball team is making history and heading to nationals for the second straight year.

The Lady Bulldogs finished the season with 30 wins, a school-record 24-match winning streak and their first conference tournament championship — all while earning some of the highest GPAs in program history.

"I've prayed for moments like this, and just to be in that moment is crazy to think about it," said Jordan Eager, a junior on the team.

Senior Shelby Chamblin has been a standout throughout the run.

"We work hard every day in the gym to show the best of our abilities, and sometimes I feel like we're a little bit of the underdog," Chamblin said.

Chamblin is a two-time conference player of the year and an All-American.

"Shelby, she is the two-time player of the year for our conference. All-American last year, she's so embarrassed right now," said Coach Jessica Enderle.

Enderle took over the program in 2018 and has built a culture focused on staying present and grounded.

"Making sure you have a good, solid foundation and team culture," Enderle said.

The team departs for Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Thursday ahead of a first-round NAIA playoff matchup against Aquinas College on Saturday.

For some players, it is their first trip to nationals.

"This is my first ever time going to nationals, so I feel like I'm living a dream," Eager said.

The Lady Bulldogs say they are playing for more than themselves.

"We know we're not just doing it for the 15 of us on this court. We're doing it for the younger girls who are looking and wondering if HBCUs can play as competitively as PWIs out there. If NAIA teams can play as competitive as the teams in the NCAA, we're definitely trying to put on for a generation younger than us," Chamblin said.

Fisk heads to Michigan on Thursday ahead of Saturday's first-round matchup against Aquinas College.

This story was reported on-air by journalist Aaron Cantrell and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.