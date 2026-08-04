From 2 quarters to ownership: North Nashville funeral director comes full circle

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Steve Ganaway doesn't just own a North Nashville funeral home — he grew up there.

As a boy, Ganaway cut the grass outside the building on Buchanan Street every other Saturday. Back then, it was a white-owned funeral home, and the front door was as far as he was allowed to go to collect his pay.

"They'd open the door... you'd feel that cool breeze coming out. They'd hand me two quarters. I'd stand there trying to hold the door open as long as I could just to feel the air conditioning," Ganaway said.

When Ganaway was a kid, his father died. Money was scarce, but another Nashville funeral director allowed his mother to pay for the funeral in monthly installments.

"The bill was $515. She put $40 down and promised to pay $20 a month," Ganaway said.

That act of compassion changed his life.

"If he hadn't done that for her, what was she going to do? That's what got me into the funeral business," Ganaway said.

Years later, the same funeral home where he once cut the grass went up for sale. Ganaway bought it. Now, he continues that mission of compassion at SAG Funeral Home that the funeral director showed his mom.

"Everything I learned in the funeral business, I learned through him. I just picked up where he left off helping people," Ganaway explained

That help has extended to a young woman battling brain cancer who came in planning a $10,000 funeral with only $6,000.

"I told her, I can do everything you're asking with this money... but I want you to take $2,000 back. You need it," Ganaway said.

Ganaway has also helped a great-great-grandmother trying to bury a child lost to gun violence, reaching out to pastors across Nashville to help cover the costs.

"People can't pay their rent... they can't pay their car note... people can't afford insurance now," Ganaway said.

Years ago, someone gave his mother grace when she needed it most. Today, Ganaway thinks every family who walks through his doors deserves that same compassion.

"It ain't all about the money. It's about helping people," Ganaway added.

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