Historic Black-owned Citizens Bank celebrates 122 years, unveils plans to expand on Jefferson Street

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Citizens Bank on Jefferson Street is celebrating more than 120 years of serving Nashville's African American community — and looking ahead to its next chapter.

The bank, founded in 1904, held a community cookout during Tennessee State University Homecoming week to thank the neighbors who have supported it over the decades.

"Everything that we do is about the community. Everything we do is about the customers and the demographic of people that we serve in the African American and other minority communities," said Corey Hammonds, chief operating officer of Citizens Bank.

Citizens Bank was founded to help African Americans build wealth and economic security. Hammonds said that mission has not changed.

"The bank was founded in 1904. 122 years old and we plan to be here for another 100 years going forward," Hammonds said.

The celebration also marked a significant announcement for the bank's future on Jefferson Street.

"We're going to relocate our main office branch and administration office to right up the street here on Jefferson Street," Hammonds said.

As development continues along the corridor, Hammonds said remaining in the neighborhood is a priority.

"The bank wants to be here whether it's financial literacy, mortgage, any financial product services the bank has it," Hammonds said.

Community members at the cookout echoed the bank's importance to the area.

"TSU, a fixture of North Nashville. Citizens Bank, a fixture of North Nashville. Doing it for the community," said Alonzo Rhodes, community achieves manager at Moses McKissack Middle School.

Hammonds said the bank also plans to partner with nearby universities to help shape the future of the Jefferson Street corridor.

"These four anchors are going to lead the development of what this corridor is going to come in the future," Hammonds said.

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