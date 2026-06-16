Historic Jefferson Street summer walking tours celebrate culture, community and history

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Jefferson Street Historical Society's Summer Strolls launch in North Nashville, offering residents and visitors a chance to explore the corridor's rich history every Tuesday through August.

James Sykes, who cuts at Shampoo Perry's Hair Center INC., has spent more than two decades cutting hair on Historic Jefferson Street.

"I've been on Jefferson Street myself for at least 21 years," Sykes said.

He has earned the nickname Mr. 24/7.

"You want to come 2 in the morning, want to come 6 in the morning, I got you. Want to come midnight, I got you," Sykes said.

He has watched the street transform with old and new neighbors and more development on the way.

Edward Howard and Kieth Morgan, the owners of Official Wings, knew they wanted their business on Jefferson Street.

"We're TSU alum and we wanted to be in the area so we can have some footprints in the area. This is probably one of the only streets that has the history and culture it does. With history of the arts, music and dancing and the HBCU's, it's one of kind," Howard said.

This summer, neighbors can explore the area through the Jefferson Street Historical Society's Summer Strolls. Board Member Alana Hibbler said the tours are a chance to meet new friends, business owners and ambassadors of Jefferson Street.

"People have been asking when they come, different visitors and groups, what does Jefferson Street have to offer? Different events that go on here, where are places I can eat shop and do these different things?" Hibbler explained.

Morgan said the tours offer something valuable for everyone.

"They can use this evening as a learning tool to learn what they have at their fingertips," Morgan said.

Sykes summed up the spirit of the strolls simply.

"You don't want to hear about it. You want to see it," Sykes said.

The walks start and end at Pleasant Green Baptist Church and continue every Tuesday at 6 p.m. through August. Each walk is 2 miles.

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