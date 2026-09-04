Longtime Nashville advocate Ludye Wallace reflects on decades of service to his community

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Ludye Wallace has spent decades as a familiar voice in Nashville, fighting for his community and an organization he loves deeply — and at 86, he said his work is not finished.

From serving as a Metro Councilmember to decades with the Nashville NAACP, Wallace has dedicated much of his life to advocating for others.

"If you really want to know the story, we can travel through the district and point out everything I did," Wallace explained.

Wallace spent two decades serving on the Metro Council. First elected in 1975, he remembers when Jefferson Street went without basic infrastructure.

"No street lights on Jefferson. No sidewalks unless you were a business that paid for your own sidewalk," Wallace said.

But his fight extended beyond streets and sidewalks.

"I'm the age where I can recall segregation and discrimination," Wallace said.

Now 86, his health has taken a turn. He is in long-term care.

"I'm on a walker because I've had some problems over the last year that affected my ability to walk," Wallace said.

Wallace is still thinking about the North Nashville community he spent decades serving and ways people can invest and develop the area.

"Hopefully we can maintain some of the character that we know North Nashville or know Jefferson Street. And how it's played a part in the development of this city," Wallace said.

Even as his health changes, the NAACP remains a priority. "I'm in the bed at night thinking about NAACP and I ought to sleep," Wallace said.

As the Nashville chapter's former president, Wallace describes its role this way.

"The NAACP is a referee to make sure America is fair, equal and everything," Wallace said.

After decades of public service, Wallace said his legacy is not yet complete.

"I'm trying to make things better," Wallace said.

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