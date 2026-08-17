Nashville church partners with Metro Social Services to bring housing, food help to community

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville church is teaming up with Metro Social Services to bring case management services directly into the community, making it easier for residents struggling with rising housing costs to get help.

Greater St. John Missionary Baptist Church is hosting Community Connect, a new partnership with Metro Social Services that brings on-site social workers to the church — no appointment needed.

"We're not waiting for the people to come to Metro Social Services, they're going to come right here in the community," a representative said.

Tammy Holmes with the church said housing costs are straining families across income levels.

“Typically, one- or two-bedroom rent in this day in time is $1,500, $1,600, so people are working 3-4 jobs really just to pay rent,” Holmes said.

Holmes said she understands the struggle firsthand.

"Even myself, I work 7 days a week a lot of times, and sometimes I have to sacrifice and struggle in one way or another between gas and food," Holmes said.

Community Connect is designed to eliminate the need to call or visit multiple agencies. Residents can walk in, meet directly with a social worker and get connected to resources based on their individual needs.

Metro Social Services said those resources include mental health assistance, grief counseling, job search help and housing assistance.

"If they need assistance in mental health, they need grief counseling, they need assistance in helping finding a job, assistance in housing," a representative said.

Visitors can also take home a food box.

Holmes said she hopes no one lets pride stand in the way of getting help.

"We thank God people are in place to help those of us in need," Holmes said.

Community Connect takes place tomorrow from noon until 3 p.m. at Greater St. John Missionary Baptist Church. Organizers plan to host the popup events every third Tuesday of the month.

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