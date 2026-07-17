Nashville honors John Lewis legacy with youth voting symposium and annual march

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — 6 years after the death of civil rights icon and longtime U.S. Representative John Lewis, his legacy continues to inspire a new generation of voters and civic leaders in Nashville.

Ahead of the 5th Annual Rep. John Lewis Way March, college students and community members gathered Friday at Jefferson Street Baptist Church for a Youth Symposium on Voting titled "Should They & Do They Care!" The panel discussion focused on the importance of civic engagement and ensuring young people understand the power of their vote.

With early voting underway and ongoing conversations about redistricting, voter ID requirements and other election issues, organizers said they hope to encourage more people to head to the polls.

Students on the panel said many people fought — and even died — for the right to vote, making it a responsibility not to take for granted.

Adrianna Willis, a student at American Baptist College, said, "Don't pick people because it says Democrat or Republican pick the person is perfect for that position or has at least some power in that position to make the change."

Kassia Bryant, a student at North Carolina Central University, said, "I'm trying to get the youth to understand the amount of privilege we do stand in and be able to have those rights because there was a point in time when that wasn't a thing and we didn't have that opportunity."

The 5th Annual Rep. John Lewis Way March is set for Saturday, July 18, 2026, beginning at 8 a.m. Participants will walk from Historic Jefferson Street, in front of the Tennessee State Library and Archives, to the Ryman Auditorium. This year's theme is "Protect Our Vote, Protect Our Future."

NOAH

Bestselling author and professor Dr. Michael Eric Dyson will serve as the featured speaker. Additional speakers include Ms. Odessa Kelly, Dr. Taurie Brown, Rev. Tara Williams and State Rep. Justin Jones. Mr. Will Davenport will perform.

The march is presented by the Rep. John Lewis Way Committee in partnership with the NAACP Nashville Chapter, Equity Alliance, Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., Nashville Indivisible and NOAH.

The public is invited to attend both the symposium and the march.

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