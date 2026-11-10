Nashville woman pushes for tougher failure-to-yield law after mother's death in head-on crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Angela Hambrick lost her mother, 76-year-old Annie Estella Maples, two days after a head-on crash outside a Nashville fire station last November.

Metro Police say witnesses reported a driver speeding and driving erratically before turning into oncoming traffic on Dr. D.B. Todd. The crash sent three people to the hospital, including Annie.

"The only thing they told me was she was in a critical crash and I needed to get there," Hambrick said.

Police say the other driver not properly yielding was one of the factors in the crash.

Under state law, failure to yield resulting in death is a misdemeanor, carrying up to 11 months and 29 days in jail.

Hambrick is now pushing for tougher penalties, asking lawmakers to make fatal failure-to-yield crashes a felony offense with longer license restrictions.

"She was the one that held everything together. If something went wrong you go to her," Hambrick said.

Hambrick took her request to Rep. Harold Love Jr.

"He said he was going to get in touch with his legal department and get back with me," Hambrick said.

Love confirms he's considering legislation but first wants to research why the current law was written this way.

For Hambrick, the fight is about honoring her mother and protecting other families.

"It's like my mama's life didn't mean nothing and human life is the most precious thing in earth so it should be taken with more consideration and stiffer penalties," Hambrick said.

Hambrick says the current penalty — up to 11 months and 29 days — falls short of what a human life deserves.

"That's why they say is appropriate…but in my mind I don't think so it should be stronger penalties," Hambrick said.

Angela has started an online petition asking for others to sign.

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