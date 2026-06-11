Nashville Zoo supporters, Fisk students and neighbors push back as AI fuels data center boom

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF — Supporters of the Nashville Zoo packed the Metro Planning Commission meeting Thursday to oppose a data center proposed next to zoo property.

The data center company, DC Blox, has already secured the land next to the zoo and filed for — and received — approval for the data center, the company told NewsChannel 5.

Even as opposition grows, Metro Planning Commission staff had recommended pushing the issue to a later meeting this month.

The fight against data centers is spreading beyond the Nashville Zoo. Students, alumni, and neighbors are also opposing a data center proposed at Fisk University. The proposed project would include a 100,000-square-foot facility featuring academic space and a technology center.

A neighbor opposed to the Fisk project said:

"You're wrong. You're wrong. You're wrong trying to bring this stuff into our community. It's a mess and nothing but a poison."

Fisk University President Dr. Agenia Clark previously said the university's goal is to ensure the project benefits students while avoiding harm to the surrounding community.

The surge in data center construction comes down to artificial intelligence. Even apps that don't appear AI-driven rely on the technology, forcing companies to build bigger facilities.

Dr. Ken Mayer, a professor at Lipscomb University's School of Computing, said data centers are the backbone of the internet.

"When you send an iMessage, it's going to a data center where it gets routed to your Apple ID," Mayer said.

Demand is exploding because of AI. Mayer pointed to Google as an example.

"Google is taking all its YouTube videos and data that you and I use and they're training AI. For them to expand and create AI, they need more data centers," Mayer explained.

That growth brings serious resource concerns. Mayer said communities should be asking questions before approving new facilities.

"Asking the questions, are you going to use gas generators like they did in Memphis?" Mayer said.

Data centers consume massive amounts of electricity and require extensive cooling systems — costs that can affect the broader community.

"When was our electrical grid built, and the amount of money that will have to go in and the amount of electrical use the data center is going to use? We're seeing electrical bills go up," Mayer said.

The facilities also generate constant noise.

"It's a very low hum, but it will drive you crazy. It also depends on the size of that data center," Mayer said.

Opponents said they want more information before any decisions are made.

Fisk University said it understands and appreciates the community's response and will continue providing project updates as more information becomes available.

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