North Nashville Culture Crawl celebrates 10 years of Black art, music and community on Jefferson Street

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For 10 years, the North Nashville Culture Crawl has celebrated the artists, musicians, history and creative spirit that make Jefferson Street and the 37208 community unlike anywhere else. This year, the North Nashville Arts Coalition is marking the milestone with its biggest celebration yet.

The 10th Anniversary North Nashville Culture Crawl takes place Oct. 24, from 3 to 9 p.m. along the historic Jefferson Street corridor. The event is free and open to the public.

This year's theme is Ubuntu — an African philosophy meaning "I am because we are."

"Art of all kinds is integral to our human identity, shared Nashville and Tennessee identities, and everybody is a part of that," said Elisheba Israel Mrozik, president of the North Nashville Arts Coalition.

For Mrozik, the crawl is about more than creativity. It is about community.

"It's important to me as an artist who cares about community and connecting with people to do things that connect with the community," Mrozik said.

Mrozik painted a mural at Kossie Gardner Sr. Park and another along Jefferson Street, outside her former tattoo studio — a piece she calls "Jefferson Street Royalty," depicting the king and queen of Jefferson Street.

The crawl also highlights the broader creative movement taking shape across Nashville.

"WE Fest in South Nashville is doing the same kind of thing, honoring William Edmondson and his legacy. There are so many places — East Nashville, West Nashville — all have creatives of color that need to be highlighted," Mrozik said.

This year's anniversary comes with a moment of reflection. Lorenzo Washington, the founder and curator of the Jefferson Street Sound Museum, passed away before the 10th anniversary he helped inspire.

"We're going to do everything we can to make sure not only his legacy isn't just remembered, but moves forward," Mrozik said.

**What to expect**

The crawl spans multiple locations along the Jefferson Street corridor, with a free shuttle provided by Soul of America Tours connecting each venue. Shuttle stops will be marked at each location, with maps available online and at Kossie Gardner Sr. Park.

The celebration kicks off Friday, Oct. 23, with the North Star Pre-Crawl Mixer at Fisk University's historic Carl Van Vechten Gallery. The gathering will bring together artists, collectors, curators, donors and community leaders for an evening of connection and exclusive Fisk University art experiences.

**Parking**

Free parking is available at Pleasant Green Baptist Church parking lot, the Woodcuts parking lot and along 16th Avenue and surrounding streets.

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