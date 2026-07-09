North Nashville neighbors hope quarry’s underground shift eases blasting concerns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — North Nashville neighbors near Whites Creek Quarry said blasting has rattled their homes and left behind cracks. Now, a shift to underground mining could reduce some of those impacts — though residents still have questions.

Quinta Martin, who lives near the quarry, said she regularly feels the effects of blasting.

"You feel the rolling of the underground—the ground rolls," Martin said.

She said the blasting has caused visible damage to her property.

"I have several cracks in our foundation and the actual structure of the home. And there are cracks in the ceiling," Martin said.

Rogers Group bought the Whites Creek Quarry property in 2004, though the quarry has operated in the area for decades. The damage inside Martin's home could have come from a different company or other development projects in the area.

Martin acknowledged the quarry predates her home but expressed hope for some form of relief.

"The mine was here before we built. It would be wonderful, and everyone is hopeful, that there will be some reparations for that," she explained.

Rogers Group has been transitioning to underground mining, a change the company says will benefit the surrounding community.

"It's better, really, for the community in general. Our vibrations are down because the way we have to blast is smaller doing that. It's underground, so it's not seeing the noise and reduction and all that they go through from underground mining," Jon Stevens with Rogers Group said.

As part of the transition, Rogers Group is donating about 300 acres to the community while mining underneath the land. Stevens said the company has heard from neighbors about how they would like to see the land used.

"The people like to see it continue to be a natural area, and with underground mining that allows us to be able to do that. The other part is they like to see some sort of park, farmers market out there," Stevens said.

Rogers Group said it monitors every blast, maintains vibration levels below federal limits, and encourages neighbors with concerns to contact the company through a dedicated hotline or sign up for blast notifications. The company also said it would relocate the asphalt plant as part of the transition.

Martin remains hopeful the underground shift will bring relief, even if the situation is not ideal.

"It's not something you're thrilled about, but you learn how to compromise and everyone get along," Martin said.

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