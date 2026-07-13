North Nashville neighbors say overgrown lot has become a haven for snakes and rodents

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Families on Lathan Court said a neglected, overgrown lot is threatening the character of their neighborhood — and despite repeated complaints to Metro, they're still waiting for answers.

The tall grass on the property has become a haven for snakes, rodents and other unwanted critters, with concerns now spilling into nearby homes.

Neighbor Rinda Dennis said the problems started after a house on the lot was demolished.

"Has never been an issue. My father has been here for 62 years and never had an issue like that until after the house was torn down, which was September of last year," Dennis said.

In an email to a neighbor, Metro's Historic Zoning Commission wrote that a bank sold the property to a developer last summer. The commission reported it met with the developer several times to discuss designs for the neighborhood's historic overlay, but no development application has been submitted.

Dennis said the developer's plans have shifted.

"When the current property owners found out they can't build two houses and make it like ours, they were thinking of a duplex," Dennis said.

Neighbors said they've filed multiple complaints with Metro but haven't seen results.

"How many times we have called Codes, I don't know. It makes no sense," neighbor EJ Arnell said.

The neglected property, they said, reflects poorly on a historically Black neighborhood where residents have spent years preserving its character.

"We take care of our properties and lawns to make sure things are looking good, so it's really frustrating when you see them letting a property get to where it's not up to the standards we have here," Dennis explained.

Neighbors said they understand development takes time — but not at the expense of the property.

"We're human beings. We love our neighborhood. We pay taxes. We're law-abiding citizens. Come out here and get this junk off of here," Arnell added.

I reached out to both the property owners and Metro Codes about the property's condition and neighbors' concerns. This story will be updated when they respond.

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