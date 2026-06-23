Thousands return to North Nashville as House of God Church expands community mission

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The House of God's General Assembly conference returns to North Nashville this week, drawing thousands of members back to where the denomination was founded more than a century ago.

For more than a century, North Nashville has been home to one of the nation's largest Black Pentecostal denominations — the House of God.

This week, the denomination's General Assembly conference is bringing thousands of members back to where it all began, capping the gathering with a free block party open to the entire neighborhood.

Mary Ravenell curates the R.W. Fletcher Heritage House Museum, where artifacts tell the story of the House of God and the leaders behind it, including Mother Tate.

"She started the church and became known as the first founder of the Holiness movement in the United States," Ravenell said.

The museum traces the denomination's roots to the early 1900s, with displays that bring its founding figures to life.

The movement born in North Nashville still draws thousands back each year, with many staying on the church campus. Clary Butler Jr., the church's executive director, said the annual conference serves both a practical and spiritual purpose.

"All our churches come together and we come together every year for this annual conference and the whole purpose to take care of business and spiritual purpose," Butler said.

But as the church's footprint in the neighborhood grew, Butler said some neighbors questioned what all that property meant for the surrounding community.

"We wanted property for seniors, children, a gym… But most of our group doesn't live here. We come in for our conference and go back to Charleston and Georgia," Butler said.

Church leaders realized owning property wasn't enough — they needed to invest in the neighborhood itself. This year's conference ends with a block party to bring neighbors and church members together.

"We want to know our brothers and sisters in the Nashville area — because a church isn't just about helping members. It's supposed to engage the community," Butler said.

The event is part of a new initiative called Elevate North Nashville, focused on affordable housing, neighborhood improvement and social services. Michael Randolph is the project lead for the initiative.

"Our objective is to build affordable housing, better the neighborhood, and bring social services to improve the 37208 community," Randolph said.

Some housing projects are already taking shape — a modern continuation of the vision that started more than a century ago.

"She started this movement… and as a result, people founded churches all over the world under the House of God," Ravenell said.

The free block party is Sunday at the House of God, starting at 1 p.m., with food, activities, music and more.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.