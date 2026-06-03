Cedar Hill in Robertson County passes 2-year moratorium on data centers amid rural preservation concerns

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Cedar Hill's mayor and city commission have passed a two-year moratorium on data centers, making the small Robertson County town one of several Middle Tennessee communities taking action against the facilities.

Mayor John Edwards said the move was preemptive — there is no active pursuit of a data center in Cedar Hill — but a proposed facility just over the state line in Franklin, Kentucky, prompted him to act. "Just really caught my attention and made me realize we've got to get some things in place if we want to insure we're protecting our area," Edwards said.

Cedar Hill is largely made up of farmland, and Edwards said that makes the town a potential target for data center companies. "These facilities are gobbling up 900 to 1,000 acres a piece like the one in Gallatin," Edwards said.

A sign in the Edwards family's yard sums up their position: "Rural by the Grace of God."

Data centers, which power the growing artificial intelligence industry, have drawn opposition from residents and officials concerned about their environmental impact. "What they do with the air quality, the impacts on the environment. I don't think that they belong here," Edwards said.

Edwards said the two-year moratorium gives the city time to weigh more permanent options, including an outright ban — though he wants to see how similar bans in other cities hold up legally before pursuing one in Cedar Hill. "Some counties or cities have looked at an outright ban — and I really want to see how those play out in the legal system," Edwards said.

He acknowledged some residents argue a town of Cedar Hill's size should not turn away large economic opportunities, but said the trade offs are not worth it. "For me, I just can't see — at least right now — that it benefits us enough to justify what it costs us," Edwards said.

For Edwards, the fight is ultimately about preserving what makes Cedar Hill distinct. "It's a million dollar view — and it's something we care for and love," Edwards said. "That's something we fight for and care for. It's important to us, it's our character."

Other communities

Concerns about data centers have been heard across Middle Tennessee, including in Lawrenceburg over the last month.

Nashville's Metro Council is also considering new limits on data center development. Councilman Rollin Horton is proposing restrictions tied to zoning districts and proximity to neighborhoods, daycares, parks and the zoo. His proposal would also require data centers to use closed-loop cooling systems, meaning the centers would not pull water out of the system or dump polluted water into the community.

In McMinnville, residents and leaders convened a special-called meeting Wednesday night to consider pausing the approval and construction of data centers, bitcoin mining facilities, microchip manufacturing facilities and other similar buildings. McMinnville leaders said the meeting was called in direct response to concerns raised by Warren County neighbors.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Chris.Davis@NewsChannel5.com.