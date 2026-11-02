10-year-old boy struck, killed by rideshare vehicle in Tenn.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 10-year-old boy was hit and killed by a rideshare vehicle Friday night in Murfreesboro while trying to retrieve a soccer ball.

The crash happened around 8:52 p.m. on Oct. 30 on Middle Tennessee Boulevard near Silver Court, according to Murfreesboro police.

Investigators say the boy had run across the street from Saint Karas Coptic Orthodox Church to get a soccer ball. He was crossing back toward the church when he was struck by a Jeep Gladiator.

Police say the Jeep was being used as a rideshare vehicle and had turned right from Southeast Broad Street onto Middle Tennessee Boulevard. A passenger was also inside the vehicle at the time.

No charges have been filed.

The Murfreesboro Police Department's Fatal Accident Crash Team is continuing to investigate the crash.