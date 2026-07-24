A national museum heard of a 101-year-old Murfreesboro WWII veteran. Its historian flew in to record his story

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — John Carroll of Murfreesboro has stories worth preserving — and now, they will be.

Carroll, 101, sat down with Chandler Stark, the Gary Sinise Foundation Oral Historian at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans to record his World War II experiences for the museum's historical archives.

Carroll was drafted into the U.S. Army at age 19 and served for three years.

Stark said he reached out after reading a NewsChannel 5 story about Carroll's 101st birthday, in which Carroll shared part of his World War II story.

"So actually, I read an article by you," Stark said.

Stark travels the country to record the experiences of veterans who are willing to share them. He often visits multiple veterans during his trips.

"Yeah so I travel the whole country, so I've been to Michigan, New York, Washington, California, wherever I can find individuals who want to speak about their World War II experiences," Stark said.

During the conversation, Carroll recalled being sent to Fort Bliss, Texas, after enlisting.

"We got on a train in Nashville and we wound up out at Fort Bliss, Texas," he said. "About 10 miles outside of El Paso."

Carroll also described the evolution of the weapons he trained on during his service.

"We were the first ones to get the 120 millimeter anti-aircraft gun," Carroll said. "And it was much more modern than the 90."

For Stark, the value of these conversations goes beyond what any document can capture.

"When I get to actually speak with them, I kind of get to unlock all of those stories and kind of dig out all those different experiences that you can't really just read about when you read somebody's discharge papers," Stark said.

Stark said the range of experiences he has encountered across his work continues to resonate with him.

"It's so incredible for me to talk to so many different people from really all different kinds of lives," Stark said. "And kind of see the different stories that they had and the contributions that they made."

Carroll's account will be preserved at the National World War II Museum's historical archives.

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