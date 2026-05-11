Dog dragged 600 yards behind pickup truck dies; Rutherford Co. investigators seek public's help

A pickup truck dragged a male hound/retriever mix about 600 yards on Burleson Lane near Justice Road on May 5, and the dog later died from his injuries. The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office released a picture of the truck and is asking the public to help identify the driver.

Rutherford County Detective Andrew Quintal said a witness saw the pickup truck dragging the dog by a chain until it broke when the truck made a sharp curve, leaving the dog in a ditch. The animal did not have a collar or harness.

A driver behind the truck pulled over to help, but the truck driver came back through slowly and did not stop.

"It's concerning that the truck came back by and didn't offer assistance to the dog or witnesses and or didn't even stop to say it was an accident," Detective Quintal said.

Investigators believe whoever was behind the wheel may have dragged the dog on purpose. Although the dog survived a few days after the injuries, he later died.

The truck appears to be a white Ford F-250 or Super Duty model with a missing tailgate and distinctive lighting fixtures.

Rutherford County Sheriff's Office

"There are lighting fixtures on top of the truck and sides of the truck. Two spotlights on the driver's side and passenger side and lighting on the top of the truck," Detective Quintal added.

Debra Shockley, a community member following the case, said neighbors are actively looking for the driver.

"People are really looking for this person," Shockley said. "I want them held accountable. I don't want this to happen to any other animal or person."

Shockley also had a warning for the driver.

"Don't think just because you're in back roads country area you're not going to be spotted, because you are," Shockley said.

Detective Quintal is asking neighbors to check home surveillance footage from 9:30–10 p.m. on May 5. He has also been working with nearby businesses to find who was responsible.

If found, the driver faces aggravated animal cruelty charges.

People who have information may call Quintal at 615-904-3054 or email at aquintal@rcsotn.org.

Callers may also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday at 615-893-STOP (7867).

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