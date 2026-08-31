Dolly Parton streams surge as MTSU works to preserve her musical legacy

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Millions of fans around the world are returning to the music Dolly Parton left behind following her death, and data shows her legacy is resonating more than ever.

Luminate data shows Parton was the most-streamed artist globally the day after her death.

At MTSU's Center for Popular Music in Middle Tennessee, archivists are working to preserve not just her recordings, but the stories behind them.

The center houses a massive archive spanning nearly every recorded format in music history.

"We have every format that's been released from cylinders, LPs, 45s, 78s, cassettes, 8-track, CDs, wire recording, DAK," center director Charlie Dahan said.

Dahan said the archive goes beyond the music itself.

"We're interested in the sound recordings and sheet music, but what was the industry and culture that brought it to the forefront — press releases, 8 by 10s, magazines," Dahan said.

That includes a piece of Parton history dating back decades.

Scott Borchetta College of Media and Entertainment Dean Beverly Keel said Parton's ability to move across genres set her apart.

"There was her traditional country, her bluegrass inspired, her country pop, her pop — I mean, she could do everything, and her voice was perfect and timeless," Keel explained.

Keel said Parton's catalog holds up across generations.

"Her work is timeless. 'Jolene' sounds just as good today. 'I Will Always Love You' sounds just as good today. You could hear it on the radio today. 'Islands in the Stream,'" Keel said.

For Dahan, Parton's songwriting connected with working people in a way few artists ever have.

"Anyone who had a job, Dolly Parton was your theme song," Dahan said.

And her connection to Tennessee runs deep.

"One thing we're united on as Tennesseans — you say one bad thing about Dolly, we're all going to fight you," Dahan said.

The Center for Popular Music is open during regular university office hours. Parking permits are required for all campus visitors and are available free of charge.

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