Downtown Murfreesboro shops and restaurants will stay open late for the Sip, Shop, and Stroll event

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — The quarterly Sip, Shop, Stroll event is back tonight in downtown Murfreesboro. 16 local businesses will stay open for people to enjoy.
Shops will be open through 8. p.m. One businesses in downtown participating is White Monkey Market. The store is also about to celebrate one year in downtown!
Watch the live interview for more coverage of Main Street Murfreesboro! Have a similar event coming up soon?
You can email me at Megan.Scarano@newschannel5.com
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Young or old, we all love to play board and card games! Those games become even more important when you are indoors and don't have the ability to get outside, like patients in a hospital. Austin Pollack shares the story of students in a Nashville family who have helped re-launch the Red Wagon project to collect games for patients at the Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.
- Lelan Statom