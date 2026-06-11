Downtown Murfreesboro shops and restaurants will stay open late for the Sip, Shop, and Stroll event

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — The quarterly Sip, Shop, Stroll event is back tonight in downtown Murfreesboro. 16 local businesses will stay open for people to enjoy.

Shops will be open through 8. p.m. One businesses in downtown participating is White Monkey Market. The store is also about to celebrate one year in downtown!

Watch the live interview for more coverage of Main Street Murfreesboro! Have a similar event coming up soon?

You can email me at Megan.Scarano@newschannel5.com