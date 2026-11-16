Dozens camp out overnight as Buc-ee's opens massive new Murfreesboro location

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Buc-ee's in Murfreesboro is now open for business.
The 74,000-square-foot store is located just off Interstate 24 at the corner of Joe B. Jackson Parkway and Elam Road.
The travel center chain said the new store will create 250 jobs in Rutherford County.
Dozens of people waited through the night to be one of the first inside the new location when doors opened at 6 a.m.
The first groups in line arrived around 9 p.m. the night before. Some brought sleeping bags, blankets and chairs to keep themselves comfortable and warm during the night.
This is the third Buc-ee's location in Tennessee, joining others located in Crossville and Kodak.
In the video player above, check out Megan's coverage of the grand opening this morning on NewsChannel 5. You can email her at Megan.Scarano@NewsChannel5.com
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North Nashville lost a passionate advocate and historian with the passing of Lorenzo Washington. I had the pleasure to get to know him while working on a story and left with a wealth of information and appreciation for how Jefferson Street shaped the sound of Music City. Aaron Cantrell shows us how Lorenzo will forever be part of that.
- Carrie Sharp