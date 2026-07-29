Fight over Old Fairgrounds complicates Rutherford County jail plans

RUTHERFORD CO., Tenn. (WTVF) — A fight over Murfreesboro’s Old Fairgrounds is putting taxpayer money on the line — and putting Rutherford County commissioners in a difficult position.

The county wants to buy the South Church Street property for a new jail and public safety campus. About two weeks ago, commissioners voted to acquire the land and left the door open to using eminent domain if negotiations fall through.

Now, the owners are pushing back.

In a letter obtained by NewsChannel 5’s Aaron Cantrell, their attorney asked commissioners to reverse the vote. The owners say they received little notice before the decision and only learned about it the night before the meeting.

They also argue the county’s $14 million to $18 million valuation is too low. The letter says the property received more than 30 offers and is now under a $38 million contract with a private buyer. Rutherford County itself previously offered nearly $23.8 million for the land.

County leaders say a new facility is badly needed. The current jail was built for about 400 inmates but now holds nearly 1,100.